Announcing the New Laughing Squid Store

We are excited to announce that we have just launched our new Laughing Squid Store, which features flash sales on variety of unique and interesting products at a significant discount. Here’s more info.

Unlike our previous store, this new store also includes actual Laughing Squid Merch, such as our t-shirt and 14 oz mug, as well as a package that includes a t-shirt, mug and three stickers.

Our new store also features a really great membership program. Membership is $2/month, which helps support this blog as well as providing free shipping on all store orders.

The Laughing Squid Store is powered by Checkout.org. They handle all support issues related to the store, as well as manage the inventory and shipping of items. Checkout.org is the front-end store service of Mediocre Laboratories, parent company of Meh, the daily deals site that is the spiritual successor to Woot!.

Here’s more on Checkout.org:

Think of Checkout.org as a collection of branded content-driven stores. The platform will connect publishers to manufacturers with exclusive offers, making it possible for creators to run their own stores with unique content. Fans of the publisher can participate with mutual benefit: Supporting their favorite content while also getting an exclusive deal. It’s just another little e-commerce experiment from A Mediocre Corporation. After selling Woot to Amazon, Mediocre is their self-deprecating laboratory. Testing new ideas, doubling-down on what sticks and throwing out what doesn’t. It’s what they do every day at Meh.com, a back-to-basics devolution of the deal-a-day site they invented.

Here’s what the Mediocre team has to say about our partnership: