Wet Neon, Street Artist Captures the Beauty of Neon Lights Reflected in Puddles at Night After the Rain

In his photo series “Wet Neon“, Russian street artist Local Preacher has captured the beauty of neon lights as reflected at night in road puddles left behind after a rain. While this may be a common sight every where in the world, Local Preacher has found a particular romance of the ordinary, as stated in the prologue of the series.

In my opinion all the most beautiful and really valuable things are right before our eyes from the very childhood, and probably for this reason we stop to notice it when we grow up. Seeing the splendor in things that other people call dull or even unpleasant is a very controversial gift, but at the same time wonderful. In this set I want to present to your attention the beauty of the defects of ordinary roads in an ordinary city after the ordinary rain.

