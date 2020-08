Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Yarn shop Olives and Bananas in Thunder Bay, Ontario created tiny carrots made from needle felted wool hanging from hoop embroidered green roots, deliciously melding together two crafts together.

Needle felted carrots with embroidered greens. There are so many delicious ways to combine these two fibre arts.

via KnitHacker