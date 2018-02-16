Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

19 Year Old Musical Wunderkind Perfectly Recreates Pink Floyd Songs From Various Eras All by Himself

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Ewan Cunningham, a truly talented musician from Falkirk, Scotland has perfectly recreated a number of Pink Floyd songs from various eras, playing all the instruments, doing the vocals and mixing the tracks all by himself. Included in these covers are songs such as “Echos“, “Arnold Layne“, “Mother“, “Shine On You Crazy Diamond“, “Pigs on the Wing Parts 1 and 2” and “Careful With That Axe Eugene“. According to Cunningham, he started playing music at a very early age.

….self taught musician. I started playing drums at the age of 4 and I’m now a multi-instrumentalist playing drums, guitar, bass, keyboards and vocals. I’ve been teaching myself to mix, record, film, edit and produce music since I was 10 years old and this is my passion.

via Open Culture

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!


Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP.

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy