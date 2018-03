Dog feels very cosy [in these costumes] and can walk normally. …Dog loves ice cream, traveling and sleeping. He also has a lot of girlfriends and a lot of children in the country.

An absolutely adorable Scottish fold munchkin cat who’s affectionately known as “ Dog ” works alongside his fish vendor human Lê Quoc Phong wearing creative little costumes that give him a different look everyday. Phong told Bored Panda that Dog doesn’t mind the costumes one bit, but does have his vices.

