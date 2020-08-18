Amazing Photos From the Australian Mulletfest 2020

British photographer Craig Gibson traveled to Kurri Kurri, NSW, Australia to attend Mulletfest, an annual event that celebrates the once chic hairstyle “that’s all about business at the front, party at the back”. While at the fest, Gibson captured incredible shots of the participants and their elaborate coiffures. From these photos Gibson has created a zine he calls “Kentucky Waterfalls”.

Kentucky Waterfalls | Two-Way Zine. 10% of proceeds will be donated to Refuge. Business at the front. Party at the back.

via DeMilked