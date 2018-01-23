An MRI Reveals How the Vocal Tract Changes When the Same Song Is Sung Four Different Ways

What you’re looking at here are comparative images of the same vowel being sung at the same moment in each vocal style. …take a moment to see for yourself how the anatomical features of the vocal tract that we can see here align differently in each style. How does the tongue position differently? How about the view on the mouth opening? How about the height of the larynx?

