A Stunning Orchestral Arrangement of ‘Figaro’s Marriage Overture’ by Mozart Performed on Four Acoustic Guitars

The incredibly talented guitar quartet 40 Fingers performed a stunning orchestral rendition of the highly distinctive Mozart composition “Figaro’s Marriage Overture” for acoustic guitar. The individual parts of the aria played combined with the collective strumming made this particular arrangement sound like it was being played by more than four people.

Original music by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, arranged by Emanuele Grafitti and played by 40 Fingers (Matteo Brenci – Emanuele Grafitti – Enrico Maria Milanesi – Andrea Vittori).