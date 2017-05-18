Laughing Squid

A Montage of Movie Heroes Having a Tough Time While Trying to Save the Day

Video editor Robert Jones has created a montage video of movie heroes having a tough time while trying to save the day. Robert’s video features the song “Southern Nights” by Glen Campbell off of the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 soundtrack.

