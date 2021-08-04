The Ethereal Beauty of Moths Taking Off in Slow Motion

Adrian Smith of Ant Lab (previously), who is also a scientist at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences, captured the absolutely ethereal beauty of seven different moths as they took off to flight in slow motion against a purple background.

Take off flight sequences captured at 6,000 fps! All the moths in this video were collected and filmed in Cornish, NH between July 12 – 16. All moths were released after filming.

Here are the moths in order of appearance: Rosy maple mot, Polyphemus moth, Dark marathyssa, Virginian tiger moth, Beautiful wood-nymph, White-dotted prominent, and Blinded sphinx.