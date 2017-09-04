Amazing Real Time 4K Footage of the Moon Crossing the Sun During 2017 Total Solar Eclipse

In Warm Springs, Oregon on August 21, 2017, photographers ByoungJun Jeong, Young Sam Choi and director Professor JunHo Oh from the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology captured absolutely amazing up close footage of the sun as it completely disappeared behind the moon during the 2017 total solar eclipse. In order to get such amazing macro shots, the two photographers used a RainbowAstro RST-150H, an astro-navigating harmonic mount.
(translated) It is a 4K video shot with real-time close-up taken at the opening moment of 2 minutes. You can see the Prominence, which changes shape every time you turn around two half turns around the sun. RST-150H mount is not only rotated by image processing, but also tracking the sun and rotating the sun about two and a half turns at the same time. This feature was successfully used in the prototype mount of the RST-150H at the time of the Japanese solar eclipse in 2016, but it was thick cloudy and could not disclose the image. The real-time video of the full-disk is a little bit monotonous, but it is a big advantage that the video does not seem to feel boring at all in those two minutes.
via PetaPixel