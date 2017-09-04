Amazing Real Time 4K Footage of the Moon Crossing the Sun During 2017 Total Solar Eclipse

(translated) It is a 4K video shot with real-time close-up taken at the opening moment of 2 minutes. You can see the Prominence, which changes shape every time you turn around two half turns around the sun. RST-150H mount is not only rotated by image processing, but also tracking the sun and rotating the sun about two and a half turns at the same time. This feature was successfully used in the prototype mount of the RST-150H at the time of the Japanese solar eclipse in 2016, but it was thick cloudy and could not disclose the image. The real-time video of the full-disk is a little bit monotonous, but it is a big advantage that the video does not seem to feel boring at all in those two minutes.

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!