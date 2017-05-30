A 95-Minute Montage of Insane Star Wars Footage From the Last 40 Years

In honor of the 40th anniversary of Star Wars, Cinefamily TV created a 95-minute montage of insane Star Wars footage. It features some of the “most brain frying tributes, rip offs, cross promotions gone wrong, and more from the last 40 years of Star Wars.”

A humorous archival journey thru the last 40 years of the Star Wars phenomenon just in time for the 40th anniversary of A New Hope. We hope everyone will enjoy it…from the biggest fan to someone who’s never even seen a Star Wars movie.