Mom Hilariously Recreates Her Model Brother’s Instagram Photos With Her Son in His Uncle’s Place

Photographer Katina Behm has created the adorable Instagram series “Baby and the Body”, recreating her younger brother Aristotle Polites‘s modeling photos with her toddler son Augie in standing in hs Uncle’s place. She got the idea for this from hilariously trolling Aris’ photos.

The model is my little brother; I get the pics off his Instagram. The baby is mine; I get the pics off miraculously after bath time.

Behn also stated in an interview with Huffington Post that her brother knows it’s all in good fun.

My brother and I get along great…We’ve always had a great younger brother/older sister relationship, lots of poking fun! …I’m so proud of him because he’s out there doing his thing and following his passion, but it’s hard not to rip on him a little bit. …Some of his modeling pictures are hilarious, but he doesn’t take himself too seriously which is good because I get such a kick out of recreating them with Augie.

