Mister Rogers Shows How to Record a Song Onto a Blank Vinyl Album Using a Handy Recording Device

On the May 3, 1972 episode of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, the late and greatly missed Fred Rogers showed off a very special item called a Rek-O-Kut Disc Recorder, a handy device that made it very easy for anyone to cut a vinyl record at home.

Mister Rogers first demonstrated how to use the machine by putting a blank record album on the turntable. He then lowered the needle and spoke a simple sentence into a microphone. When he finished, he simply lifted the recording needle. To listen to his recording, Mister Rogers placed the playing needle into the newly created groove (which created a lot of vinyl fuzz) and his simple sentence was repeated back to him. He then recorded his original song “It’s You I Like”. While the song was playing back, the phone mysteriously rang…

