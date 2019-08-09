Touching Footage of Mister Rogers Interacting With His Son and Then Grandson Twenty Years Apart

A wonderful video features footage of the late, greatly missed Fred Rogers as he made newspaper hats with his son James combined with footage from 20 years later when Jim (James) brought his young son Alex onto the set of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood. This touching video reveals how much Mister Rogers really loved being both a father and a grandfather throughout his adult life.

In the first Fred’s younger son, James (Jamie) visits and helps his dad make paper hats. In the second clip, James returns as an adult, bringing his own son, Alexander to see his grandfather.