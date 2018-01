Award-winning New York City street artist and filmmaker Humza Deas who previously captured seldom seen overhead views of his native city , has created Double Exposure NYC , a gorgeous short film that perches mirror images of various points of the New York City skyline opposite from one another; one dropping from the sky, meeting the other on the ground and coming to rest with a connection at the highest (lowest) point.

