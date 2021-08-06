A Highly Detailed Millennium Falcon Sand Sculpture

Leonardo Ugolini, a prolific artist who makes sandcastles and sculptures from around the world, sculpted an absolutely gorgeous, highly detailed Millenium Falcon out of sand. As he was working, Ugolini shared each step involved in creating such an intricate piece from the outside in.

Millennium Falcon STAR WARS out of sand + explanation of special effects

via Boing Boing