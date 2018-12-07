Laughing Squid

Thousands of Microscopic Photos Seamlessly Stitched Together to Create Macro Images of Butterfly Wings

2000 photos merged into one image of a butterfly wing.

Extreme-macro photographer Chris Perani specializes in taking microscopic photos of butterflies, which he then seamlessly stitches together to create beautiful macro images of butterfly wings. Each final image consists of up 2,000 photographs that capture the colorful nuance and reflective texture unique to the Papilionoidea superfamily.

So many exposures are necessary because I am using either a 10x or 5x microscope objective attached to a 200mm lens. Since the depth of field on an objective is almost nonexistent, I must go through a several step process to achieve a truly in focus shot. ….The photos are then brought into Photoshop and pieced together to make a final image. My current project “Butterfly Wing” is my latest extreme macro project showcasing the beauty and complexity of butterflies.

