Photographer Geoff Greene has captured absolutely incredible up-close footage of a mega storm developing over Kimberley, Western Australia. Using a “Nikon D800 1 Frame per 2sec, Exp 1.6 sec ISO 2000”, Greene was able to hone in on the gorgeous lightning strikes within the clouds themselves.

Greene also created an equally beautiful timelapse of the storm as it ominously made its way over the hills.

via Todd Hendrick, The Awesomer