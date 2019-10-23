Laughing Squid

Toy Photographer Captures Marvel Superhero Action Figures Living Somewhat Normal Lives

Japanese toy photographer Hot Kenobi, who previously created a fantastic series of photos that featured Marvel and DC superhero action figures smashing beer cans, has posed his Marvel superhero friends in less predictable situations that the characters might not otherwise find themselves taking part.

This new series features Spider-Man babysitting, Captain Marvel checking her phone while taking down Thanos, Spider-Man giving Captain Marvel a haircut, Deadpool playing with a puppy, Captain America trying to build a baby Iron Man , and the whole gang gathering around the couch to watch a televised soccer match.

