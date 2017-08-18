Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Man v. Food’s Adam Richman Tells Stories About His Life While Eating Progressively Spicy Wings

by at on

On a fiery episode of the First We Feast series, Hot Ones, Man v. Food veteran Adam Richman sat down with host Sean Evans to tell stories about his life while eating progressively spicy wings.

Man v. Food's Adam Richman Tells Stories About His Life While Eating Progressively Spicy Wings

A post shared by First We Feast (@firstwefeast) on

Related Laughing Squid Posts






Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!



Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.
Back to Top of Blog
© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved. Privacy Policy