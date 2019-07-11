25 Year Old British Man Dresses as a 16th Century Regency Gentleman in Bespoke Clothing He Designs

25 year old Zack MacLeod Pinsent of Pinset Tailoring in Brighton, U.K. is a very dapper young man who dresses as if he were a Regency gentleman from the 16th century. Pinset told the BBC that this clothing is far more comfortable for him and builds his confidence more than modern clothing ever did. In fact, he burned his last pair of jeans as a teenager.

The overwhelmingly positive response to his distinctive style led him to open a tailoring shop where he makes bespoke 16th century clothing for both men and women that are “crafted with historical accuracy”