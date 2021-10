Man Climbs Building With Ladder in Under 15 Seconds

In a manner similar to that of Russian firefighting races, a firesport competitor in Kazanlak, Bulgaria showcased his incredible skills in quickly climbing a tall building in less than 15 seconds using only a ladder. The man states that he is a national record holder in this sport.

Firesport training in discipline ascent with an assault ladder. I’m a national record holder with a time of 14.47 seconds.