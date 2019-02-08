Laughing Squid

Stunning Deep Water Footage of a Male Weedy Sea Dragon Carrying the Eggs of His Young on His Tail

While diving in Port Phillip Bay in southern Victoria, Australia, award-winning cinematographer Jarrod Boord captured absolutely stunning footage of a male weedy sea dragon carrying the eggs of his young upon his tail while gliding smoothly through the crystalline water.

The footage shows how the male is responsible for carrying the eggs. As the female is transferring the babies to the male, this is when fertilisation takes place. The males will then typically carry the offspring around for a month before the hatchlings emerge into the water.




