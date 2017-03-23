Laughing Squid

Makeup Artist Creates Surreal Optical Illusion Made With Body Paint That Shows Her Body Cut in Half

Israeli makeup artist Ilana Kolihanov has released a new timelapse video where she demonstrates how to create a surreal body paint optical illusion that makes it look like her body is cut in half.

