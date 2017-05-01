Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

An Awesome Mad Max: Fury Road Photo Shoot Featuring Children in the Wasteland

by at on

Photographer Katherine Cundiff took an awesome series of Mad Max: Fury Road themed photos last summer that features children of all ages dressed in steampunk garb and having a blast in the wasteland. Katherine shared her entire photo shoot on Facebook.

This was a children’s shoot inspired by Mad Max done last Summer. We used machinery, taxidermy, smoke bombs, etc to pull most of this off without TOO much photoshop. There were three main images with all the kids and then individual images of them all for close ups of their attire. It was a ton of fun to put together and even more fun to watch them have a blast doing the interactive shoot with one another.

submitted via Laughing Squid Tips

Advertisements

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook




  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.