An Awesome Mad Max: Fury Road Photo Shoot Featuring Children in the Wasteland

Photographer Katherine Cundiff took an awesome series of Mad Max: Fury Road themed photos last summer that features children of all ages dressed in steampunk garb and having a blast in the wasteland. Katherine shared her entire photo shoot on Facebook.

This was a children’s shoot inspired by Mad Max done last Summer. We used machinery, taxidermy, smoke bombs, etc to pull most of this off without TOO much photoshop. There were three main images with all the kids and then individual images of them all for close ups of their attire. It was a ton of fun to put together and even more fun to watch them have a blast doing the interactive shoot with one another.