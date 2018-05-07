Luke Cage Comes Face to Face With an Enemy Who Can Make Him Bleed in the Second Season Trailer

Luke Cage, the untouchable man with unbreakable skin, who became the hero of Harlem in the first season of the eponymous series, encounters in the second season, a unique adversary who can make him bleed. This particular enemy also threatens to undo all of the hard won good he’s done for his neighborhood, leaving Cage vulnerable on a number of fronts.

…being so visible has only increased his need to protect the community and find the limits of who he can and can’t save. With the rise of a formidable new foe, Luke is forced to confront the fine line that separates a hero from a villain.

Luke Cage premieres on Netflix June 22, 2018.

A post shared by Luke Cage (@marvelslukecage) on May 7, 2018 at 7:45am PDT