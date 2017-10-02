Laughing Squid

Adorable Little Girl Dressed as Superhero Has Fun Battling Her Evil Villain Father

by Allaray

Allaray of Our Epic Life dressed her little daughter, Roo, up as a superhero and made a video of Roo battling her awesome father, who went above and beyond while playing the part of an evil villain.

Adorable Little Girl Dressed as Superhero Has Fun Battling Her Evil Villain Father

