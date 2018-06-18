Little Girl in the British West Midlands Finds a Kindred Spirit in a 600 Pound Gloucestershire Pig

A little girl named Alice who lives in Walsall, West Midlands has found a kindred spirit in a 43 stone (602 pound) Gloucestershire pig named Rocky. Rocky is a good friend to Alice – he lets her braid his tail, give him a bath, sing to him and even apply sunscreen lotion for those sunny days. In return, he gets a lovable human buddy of his very own

