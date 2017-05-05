Little Girl Gets a Heartwarming Welcome Upon Returning to School With a Pink Leg Blade Prothesis

Upon returning to school with her brand new pink leg blade prothesis, a beautiful little seven year old girl named Anu in Solihull, West Midlands, England received the warmest of welcomes from her loving circle of friends. The curious schoolmates took a moment to check out Anu’s modern marvel before opening up and giving her the biggest of hugs. Afterwards, Anu demonstrated how she was could run around the schoolyard, something she’d never been able to do before.

Anu is seven and goes to school in Birmingham. Look what happened when she showed her friends her new sports blade. It's just gorgeous!???? pic.twitter.com/Aa1UlnhlQy — BBC Midlands Today (@bbcmtd) May 3, 2017