Our little 3 year old’s unexpected reaction to discovering she is going to have a little brother is pretty priceless! :) We knew she was hoping for a sister but we never expected this reaction.

Siobhan O’Brien posted a video of her three-year-old daughter going from cheery to utterly devastated after getting the news that her pregnant mother will be having a baby boy. Tasty candy helps the cute little girl calm down, but she is still not happy about the entire situation.

