Little Lion Cubs Valiantly Cross Storm-Swollen River

Wildlife conservationist and photographer Paul Goldstein captured beautiful footage of three tiny lion cubs bravely leaping across the Ntiakntiak River in Kenya. Goldstein stated that the river is ordinarily shallow, but recent storms have caused it to swell.

The Ntiakntiak river in Olare Conservancy, bordering the Masai Mara is normally a trickle. After almost biblical storms it becomes rather more than that.