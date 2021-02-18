A Linguistic Tour of the Regional Accents Found Throughout English Speaking North America

Renowned dialect coach Erik Singer (previously) provided Wired with a verbal tour of the wide variety of accents that are employed across English speaking North America. Singer, with the help of other linguists and language expert such as Nicole Holliday, Megan Figueroa, Sunn m’Cheaux, and Kalina Newmark, explores each linguistic region, giving examples of the speech patterns and delves into the history of the accent.

Part one looks at the northern and southern regions of the east coast, while part two examines more of the south, midwest, and pacific regions of the US and also enters into Canada.