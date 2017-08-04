Laughing Squid

A Light Up Water Faucet Attachment That Changes Colors Based on Temperature

The Light Up Sink Attachment by IllumiBowl is a wonderful device that changes the color of the water coming out of your sink based on temperature. It is available to purchase from the Laughing Squid store for $10.99 (15% off retail price).

Making a midnight trip to the bathroom for a drink of water? Don’t wake yourself up with the bathroom lights, just trust IllumiSink! This light-up sink attachment turns your sink and the water coming out into a multi-color light. It changes based on temperature so you don’t accidentally fill your cup up with hot water. For those late nights when you’ve got a sore throat, IllumiSink is here to make you feel better.

– Turns red for hot, blue for cold, & green for just right
– Generates its own power from running water
– Attaches simply by popping off your current sink head & sticking on IllumiSink

