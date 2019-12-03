LEGO Model of a Classic MTA R42 M Subway Train

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

While riding a New York City nostalgia train that was celebrating 115 years of the subway system, photographer Sandi Bachom met two teenagers who were fascinated with the routes of the buses and trains of the subways throughout the city.

One of these boys who goes by the name LEGO MTA Subways had actually recreated a custom scale model of a classic R42 M Subway train completely out of LEGO.

This is a Custom R42 M train I made out of Lego. I built two cars of it.

Brian, the other teen who also goes by sonic57053 is a serious fan of the rails and was excited to interview LEGO MTA Subways about his creation.

via Sandy Bachom