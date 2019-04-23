Woman Shares Her Experience of Becoming a Minimalist in a Humorously Forthright YouTube Series

A rather forthright and humorous 27 year old woman named Lefie has embarked upon a noble life experiment of minimalism and is sharing the process through a series on YouTube videos. Lefie begins by introducing herself, her home and her routines before tackling more existentially encouraging topics such as slowing down, taking small steps and changing perspective.

If there’s something you’re trying to change about yourself, some kind of bad habit that you’d like to break, understanding that this habit may be rooted in something else that is seemingly unrelated. Coming at it from a different angle to fix it may provide you with benefits you never even dreamed of. …I guess I’m trying to urge you don’t just accept things as they are. …Yes, it does take a bit of courage to challenge yourself to change your perspective and it might seem daunting or scary but you can also change a perspective on that too.