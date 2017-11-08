Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Beautiful Laser Cut Fluorescent Green Acrylic Cactus and Monstera Leaf Sculptures

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

A post shared by Nobel Truong (@nobeltruong) on

Artist Nobel Truong has created a beautiful line of fluorescent green cactus and monstera leaf sculptures that are expertly laser cut out of translucent acrylic. Many of the cacti also fit into a lighted base that makes the acrylic softly glow from underneath. These sculptures are available for purchase through Truong’s site.

Acrylic cactus laser cut out of florescent green and fluorescent red acrylic. The fluorescent properties of the acrylic allows for the acrylic itself to glow in light. All cactus styles are cut to nest in the cactus table lamp base which can be purchased in combination with the cactus.

A post shared by Nobel Truong (@nobeltruong) on

A post shared by Nobel Truong (@nobeltruong) on

A post shared by Nobel Truong (@nobeltruong) on

A post shared by Nobel Truong (@nobeltruong) on

A post shared by Nobel Truong (@nobeltruong) on

A post shared by Nobel Truong (@nobeltruong) on

A post shared by Nobel Truong (@nobeltruong) on

A post shared by Nobel Truong (@nobeltruong) on

via Design Milk, Colossal

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

Loading...
Related Laughing Squid Posts

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we may receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Follow Laughing Squid
Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy