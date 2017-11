Celebrities read mean tweets about Jimmy Kimmel earlier this week to celebrate his 50th birthday. An outtakes video from the special episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live shows Larry David trying to keep from laughing, but hilariously failing, as he read some pretty mean tweets about the late night host.

