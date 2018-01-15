Incredible Footage of the Amazing Balls of Ice That Appear the South Shore of Lake Michigan

Officially kicking off 2018 with this shot I took today on a below-zero wind chill Lake Michigan. My camera and I got completely soaked in freezing water from a huge splash off these ice cliffs that quickly turned me into a human popsicle for the walk back to my car. My hands and feet are still numb… happy new year everyone!

