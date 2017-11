In an adorable photo series by Warren Photography entitled Pet Brothers From Other Mothers , sweet little kittens playfully pose alongside their adorably matching bunny counterparts. While the kittens demonstrated an array of emotions, be it sleepy , silly, bewildered , affectionate , caring or serious , the beautiful hares seemingly had only two settings – awake and asleep.

Follow on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

Related Laughing Squid Posts

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!