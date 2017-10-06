Laughing Squid

Jupiter Joe, A Generous Astronomer Who Uses His Telescope to Teach Subway Riders About Space

Bronx resident Jupiter Joe is a wonderfully generous man and a sidewalk astronomer who seeks to teach commuters about space. Whether he’s set up with his telescope on subway platforms around New York City or using space-themed props to demonstrate the solar system, Jupiter Joe is doing what makes him happy. That and hanging out with his daughters and/or Neil deGrasse Tyson.

Most of us spend most of the time looking down at our phones. But Jupiter Joe wants to change that – in NYC, he’s drawing people’s eyes to the sky. And right from the convenience of the subway. …Jupiter Joe’s Sidewalk Astronomy is an outreach program designed to educate the public on astronomy and space related sciences through STEM based education.


