Jude Law Plays a Young Dumbledore in First Trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

Warner Bros. released the first trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, J. K. Rowling‘s latest film set in the Harry Potter universe and sequel to the 2016 film Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. The trailer finds Jude Law playing the role of young Albus Dumbledore and Johnny Depp returning as dark wizard, Gellert Grindelwald. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, directed by David Yates, will arrive in theaters on November 16th, 2018.

At the end of the first film, the powerful Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp) was captured by MACUSA (Magical Congress of the United States of America), with the help of Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne). But, making good on his threat, Grindelwald escaped custody and has set about gathering followers, most unsuspecting of his true agenda: to raise pure-blood wizards up to rule over all non-magical beings.

In an effort to thwart Grindelwald’s plans, Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) enlists his former student Newt Scamander, who agrees to help, unaware of the dangers that lie ahead. Lines are drawn as love and loyalty are tested, even among the truest friends and family, in an increasingly divided wizarding world.

