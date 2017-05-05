Jose Cuervo Tequila Partners With Fender Guitars to Create a Signature Stratocaster Out of Agave

In continuing celebration of its 30th anniversary, the legendary luthiers at Fender Custom Shop partnered with Jose Cuervo Tequila to create an absolutely stunning 1956 styled Stratocaster with agave in place of wood.

Inspired by Mexico’s picturesque landscape, culture and native agave plant, the Cuervo x Fender Agave Stratocaster is about as 100% agave as it can get, with all traditional wood elements replaced by agave plant-based material. While the instrument features a pure agave body, 21-fret neck and fingerboard, the two-piece ‘56 Stratocaster remains true to tradition with all-genuine Fender hardware, a custom-engraved neck plate with a Jose Cuervo inscription, and hand-wound Fat ‘50s neck, RWRP middle and bridge pickups. In the end, the Cuervo x Fender Agave Stratocaster took more than 30 work hours to design and meticulously build, with an additional five days used for agave stalk harvesting and guitar sealing.