On an spicy episode of the First We Feast series, Hot Ones, Jackass alum Johnny Knoxville chatted about his prank-filled life, his friendship with Steve-O, injuries while shooting Action Point, and ate progressively spicier wings while being interviewed by Sean Evans.
