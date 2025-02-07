An Obnoxious Jim Carrey of ‘Dumb and Dumber’ Joins the Action of ‘Star Wars: The Phantom Menace’
Your_Kryptonite7, who previously had Leslie Nielsen as Frank Drebin investigate Star Wars, inserted the rather obnoxious Jim Carrey character of Lloyd Christmas from Dumb and Dumber into the confusing futuristic action of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. This clever mashup also made Jar Jar Binks the second least intelligent character in the room.
