The Celestial Beauty of Colorful Golf Ball Guts

Photographer James Friedman has captured the truly celestial beauty that lives inside the colorful guts of a typical golf ball in his photo series “Interior Design”. Under a macro lens, the up-close images reveal a variety of colors, textures, shapes, and hues that are only visible once the ball is dissected. Friedman states that this all came about quite accidentally and that he doesn’t play golf.

I never felt personally connected to abstraction until I happened to attend a golf equipment trade show and saw a bisected golf ball. For the first time, abstraction resonated with me as I discovered elegant formal qualities and surprising metaphorical possibilities in the unlikeliest of places, a 1.68” golf ball… Incidentally, I do not play golf.

via Colossal