An Inside Look at the Incredible Canadian Home Studio of Electronic Artist deadmau5

YouTuber Linus Sebastian of Linus Tech Tips had the rare opportunity to visit the palatial Canadian home of Joel Zimmerman, the musician who’s more commonly known as deadmau5. After being greeted by a Tim Horton’s sign over the garage, Sebastian headed straight for the master bedroom, which had been superbly converted into an amazing studio filled with all sorts of wonderfully geeky technology.
What happens when one of the biggest touring artists in the world is also a massive geek? We find out in Deadmau5’s INCREDIBLE house/studio…
NEW VIDEO: This is probably the coolest house we've ever seen… Thanks @Deadmau5 for having us! :D https://t.co/cWZ2sufdv3 pic.twitter.com/HRmuwQuKMW
— Linus Tech Tips (@LinusTech) July 6, 2017
whew! https://t.co/hzySqMLgmA
— dead mow cinco (@deadmau5) July 6, 2017
A bit of background on deadmau5 for those who may be unfamiliar with his work.