A Tiny Flatid Planthopper Nymph Insect That Looks Like a Walking Piece of Popcorn

Talented nature photographer Andreas Kay, who sadly passed away in October 2019, captured incredible footage of what appears to be a walking snowflake or kernel of popcorn. While this tiny creature is neither of those things, it is a flatid planthopper nymph that’s covered in bulbous waxy secretions that assist in personal safety.

This particular subfamily of planthopper is found in the Amazon Forest.

This tiny Flatid Planthopper Nymph from the Amazon rainforest of Ecuador is covered with waxy filaments for protection.

Walking Popcorn Planthopper Nymph

