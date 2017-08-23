Laughing Squid

An Adventurous Remix of Sound Effects From Indiana Jones Films by Eclectic Method

Eclectic Method has created an adventurous remix using only sound effects from Indiana Jones films.

I made a house music video remix using only sound effects clips from the Indiana Jones movies. The sound design is made by Ben Burtt who also made the iconic sounds for Star Wars. So some of the sounds are the same as the Star Wars SFX Remix I did. You might notice how much a plane engine from Indiana Jones sounds like a laser from Star Wars. Whilst making this I also noticed the same punch sound occurring in 3 of the Indy movies. I’m pretty sure Han Solo and Indiana Jones’ fists make the same sound.

Indiana Jones Sound Effects Remix

