An Impatient Shiba Inu Happily Topples Over a Chain of 1,000 Dominos After a Few False Starts

Haru, the vocal Shiba Inu who was confused and visibly annoyed by a fidget spinner, watched as his humans attempted to set up 1,000 domino chain to knock down. After a short while, Haru became impatient, causing a few false starts, but eventually allowed them to finish. Once the chain was set, Haru was invited to come over and topple them over. After a bit of coaxing, Haru knocked the first domino down and then followed each piece of the chain reaction almost until the end.
Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email
Loading...
Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.